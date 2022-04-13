Lincoln County judge orders case to continue against Merrill father accused of neglect in toddler's death

MERRILL – A Lincoln County judge found enough evidence Wednesday to continue a case against a man whose 15-month-old son died in November 2020.

Cody G. Robertson, 26, of Merrill, faces a charge of child neglect resulting in death. After listening to testimony Wednesday from a Merrill detective, Lincoln County Circuit Judge Jay Tlusty ordered the case to continue and scheduled Robertson's next appearance for Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 12, 2020, Amber Boyd, 23, of Merrill, called 911 and told a Lincoln County dispatcher she found her baby on the floor near the bathroom and he wasn't breathing.

Emergency responders saw bruises on the boy's face, head, arms and legs, according to the complaint. A paramedic reported seeing a powdery substance like makeup concealer on the boy and saw makeup covering scabs on the boy's neck or chin and near the middle of his eyebrows, according to the complaint.

A doctor who conducted an autopsy on the boy Nov. 13, 2020, reported the child had pneumonia. The doctor also found a history of abuse and multiple injuries to the boy's body, including over 20 injuries to his head, according to the complaint. The boy's injuries were not lethal, according to the complaint.

A blood sample taken from the boy tested positive for methamphetamine. Urine samples from the boy's siblings also tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Officers found methamphetamine on a dresser in a bedroom of the home, according to the complaint. They also found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, LSD and a scale.

Boyd told officers she snorted methamphetamine off a plate on Nov. 10, 2020, after Robertson, who also lived at the Merrill home, left for work. She said Robertson smoked methamphetamine in the living room the morning of Nov. 12, 2020.

Boyd pleaded guilty March 21 to child neglect resulting in death. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 7. She faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

If convicted, Robertson also faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

