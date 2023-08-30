Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting young girl, sheriff’s office says

A man from Denver, North Carolina, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says Gregory Clark Ross, 41, is charged with four counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15 years old.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives got a report on Aug. 14 from the victim. It’s not clear if the sheriff’s office is looking for additional victims.

Ross was arrested on Wednesday and booked into jail on a $160,000 bond.

