Lincoln County man found guilty of assaulting detention officers

A Lincoln County man was found guilty of assaulting detention officers back in 2019.

Authorities charged 48-year-old Larry Wade Stanley, Jr. after he started “acting unruly and refusing to go back to his cell” on June 22, 2019. Investigators said Stanley and two other inmates attacked four detention officers.

The officers were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

PREVIOUS: 3 men charged in 'savage' assault on detention officers at Lincoln County Jail

The trial for the case began on Nov. 13.

On Nov. 15, a jury found Stanley guilty of four felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer/detention officer inflicting serious injury.

On Thursday, Stanley was sentenced to at least 14 years with a maximum of 20 years in prison. That sentence begins when his current sentence ends.

Stanley is expected to remain in prison until January 2028.

