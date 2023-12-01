Lincoln County will recount votes in three school board races, Carrizozo trustee votes

Four recounts of local election results will take place in Lincoln County after the New Mexico State Canvass Board met in Santa Fe Nov. 28 to certify election results statewide.

To be recounted are the trustee at-large position in Carrizozo, and one at-large seat each for Capitan School District, Carrizozo School District and Hondo School Board.

The four Lincoln County races are among 44 races across New Mexico in which the results were close enough for the board to order an automatic recount. The board is made up of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and C. Shannon Bacon, chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court.

The New Mexico Secretary of State election data website showed that automatic recounts for the four positions were due to the close returns of ballots among leading candidates.

The Carrizozo trustee at large position was sought by nine candidates: Damien Luna, Christine Linton, Christopher Paul Johnson, James Grider, Mital Bhakta, Simon Beltran, Edward Lee O'Brien, Jesse Samora and Aaron Wayne Farris.

Beltran received 242, or 19%, of the 1,276 votes cast in the district.

Samora received 235, Bhakta 157, Luna 150 and O'Brien 148.

Four candidates sought the at-large seat on the Hondo School board. In that election Alice Velasquez received 108 votes of the 318 cast. Jason Candelaria received 81, Irene Sanchez received 66 and Brandon Devine received 63.

The Carrizozo School Board had seven candidates seeking election. Voters cast 1,684 ballots in that election.

John Hemphill received 285 votes; Christopher Barela, 254; Faithe Samora, 269; John Serna, 242, Holly Marron, 227, John Cody Ventura 205 and John Paul Ventura 202.

The Capitan School Board seat was sought by five candidates: Dennis Rich, Weston Hacker, Ezekial Greer, Carla Spaniel and Craig Westbrook.

Greer and Rich received 25% each of the 2,495 votes cast in the election; Greer 629 and Rich 626.

Hacker received 475 votes; Westbrook 474 and Spaniel 291.

Lincoln County Clerk Shannan Hemphill said her office had received the recount order from the Secretary of State and would begin the process Dec. 4, though the actual recount might be scheduled at a later date when the District judge was available to attend in addition to the precinct board.

Hemphill did not speculate on how long the recount would take but did note that the process was open to the public and the results would be made available once completed.

The local election in Lincoln County, Hemphill said, drew a record number of voters outpacing even the voter turnout for the last primary election.

"It was awesome," she said, adding that Election Day, Nov. 7, went smoothly at all voting locations in the county.

"Every New Mexican should have the highest level of confidence in these official election results and in the conduct of the recently completed statewide Regular Local Election," said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in a Nov. 28 news release.

