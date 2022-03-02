Lincoln County Sheriff identifies 20-year-old as victim in Tuesday's suspicious death investigation

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has identified the 20-year-old victim of a suspicious death case on Wednesday afternoon.

Randi Gerlach was found deceased inside a residence on Highway 11 near 270th Street at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. During the initial investigation, her death appeared to be suspicious in nature.

Multiple agencies, including the South Dakota Department of Investigation, were called in to investigate the death and to assist in the search for a person of interest, identified as 22-year-old Jackson Phillips, according to the sheriff's office.

Jackson was taken into custody at 7 p.m. in the Mitchell area following a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. He was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked in with the initial charges of violating a no contact order in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County State's Attorney Office has approved additional charges including domestic aggravated assault, violation of a domestic no contact order by assault and violation of a domestic no contact order.

More charges may be possible as the case continues to be investigated, according to the sheriff's office.

Vigil arranged for Randi Gerlach

A vigil for Gerlach is scheduled for Dunham Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a GoFundMe page arranged by Gerlach's sister.

More than $800 has been raised so far to help with funeral arrangements, according to the GoFundMe.

