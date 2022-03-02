Lincoln County Sheriff's Office investigating after person found dead in home off Highway 11

Lincoln County Sheriff deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death near 271st Street and Highway 11 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. to a residence located on the 26900 block of Highway 11 for the call, Sheriff Steve Swenson said.

Swenson confirmed there was a deceased individual inside the residence and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation was processing the scene.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on scene as of 6:30 p.m., and the front of the home was taped off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

