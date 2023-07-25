Lincoln County Sheriff's Office looking for man who went missing July 1

Jul. 25—The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said it is looking for a man, who told his boss that he had been attacked, just one day before he went missing.

Brian McNamee, 39, was last seen on July 1 at the Southport General Store where he had been employed. On June 30, McNamee told his supervisor he had been attacked. At the time, McNamee had facial abrasions supposedly from the assault.

"That event (the assault) was not reported to Law Enforcement," Lt. Michael Murphy said in a release. "When Brian left on July 1st he took his chef knives and cleaned out his other belongings from work. Brian reported to his boss that he lost his cell phone on June 24th."

An investigation by the Sheriff's Department determined that McNamee had been camping in a tent at the Penny Lake Preserve in Boothbay Harbor. Deputies located the campsite where they found McNamee's personal belongings.

Murphy said McNamee's family said that he is known to wander and to work in seasonal resort towns. His family said it is not unusual for him not to communicate with relatives. His family reported him missing on Friday, July 21.

The Sheriff's Department lists McNamee's home addresses as being Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania and Skagway, Alaska.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact Detective Jared Mitkus at (207) 882-7332 or jmitkus@lincolnso.me. You may also contact Deputy Kasey Doyle at kdoyle@lincolnso.me.