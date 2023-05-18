Lincoln couple charged with abuse after child beaten with paddle, deputies say

A couple from Lincoln County is facing child abuse charges after it was discovered one of their children had been beaten with a paddle, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a report from Cleveland County DSS regarding the abuse of a child that occurred at a home in Vale, North Carolina on May 12.

Cleveland County DSS told deputies that they observed bruising on the young child’s bottom while they were in speech therapy.

A Cleveland County social worker then went to the child’s home to meet with the parents. While at the home, the social worker said they took photos of a wooden paddle with holes drilled into it.

The worker also said they viewed home security camera footage showing the child being hit with the wooden paddle, according to deputies.

Deputies said a detective with the sheriff’s office went to the home to follow up on the investigation and also viewed the home security footage. The investigation revealed the child had been abused on a number of different occasions.

On May 17, 38-year-old Jonathan Niles Orren and 39-year-old Silvia Orren, 39 were charged both charged with one count of child abuse involving any serious injury.

Silvia Orren was released on an unsecured bond and Jonathan Orren was released on a $7,500 secured bond, according to deputies.

The six-year-old victim and her five-year-old brother have been removed from the home and placed with relatives out of state.

