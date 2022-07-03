Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) shareholders have earned a 42% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 188% in that time. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Lincoln Educational Services moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Lincoln Educational Services shareholders are down 19% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -20%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 15%, each year, over five years. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lincoln Educational Services that you should be aware of before investing here.

