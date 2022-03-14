Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lincoln Electric Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$473m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$756m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Lincoln Electric Holdings has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 10%.

View our latest analysis for Lincoln Electric Holdings

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Lincoln Electric Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Lincoln Electric Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Lincoln Electric Holdings' ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 26% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Lincoln Electric Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with a respectable 56% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lincoln Electric Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to continue researching Lincoln Electric Holdings, you might be interested to know about the 4 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

