Lincoln-Goldfinch Law, a Top-Rated Immigration Lawyer in Austin TX, Fights for Justice and Dignity of Non-US Citizens

AUSTIN, TX - (NewMediaWire) - October 10, 2022 - A person isn't required to engage a lawyer while applying for a green card or immigrant visa in the US or overseas. With a simple case, a person is eligible for the service they seek as long as they don't have a record of crimes or negative rapport with the authorities. However, some situations need the services of an immigration attorney. Lincoln-Goldfinch Law saves clients time and frustration by breaking down the complexities of the law and offering legal/moral guidance during investigations/scrutiny. The law firm comprises a team of highly qualified and experienced attorneys, paralegals, client care personnel, and staff passionate about fighting for the justice and dignity of immigrants. Whether a client wants to avoid deportation, obtain their work visa, or fight for their family's right to US citizenship, the team goes above and beyond to meet their needs. "Everyone at Lincoln-Goldfinch Law is bilingual, has a connection to our cause, and has demonstrated a history of activism for immigrants. To us, our work is not just a job." Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, Owner/CEO. While there are countries whose citizens aren't required to have a visa to travel to the US, foreigners must have permanent or temporary permits to enter the country. Lincoln-Goldfinch Law streamlines the application process for clients desiring to tour, conduct business, settle an estate, negotiate contracts, or attend conferences/seminars. The attorneys help clients gather their recent photos, supporting documents, Visa processing fee payment details, and other requirements before scheduling an interview. They also facilitate the application of employment visas for individuals looking to work for a specific period. They help clients obtain their L visas, H visas, I visas, P visas, O visas, R visas, and nonimmigrant work visas. As an immigrant attorney, the team assists in the application for green cards through family sponsorship and employer sponsorship. They help clients who need green cards for special immigrants, refugees, or other eligibility categories such as human trafficking victims, abused spouses/children, or people in the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program Lottery. Knowing that the application process varies, the law firm creates a custom action plan without compromising the general criteria. The green card application process may include filling out documents, a biometrics appointment, an adjustment status with the USCIS, and an interview. Citizenship is the foundation of rights derived from and protected by the US laws and constitution. Anyone born in the US, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands obtains US citizenship. However, non-residents can seek citizenship rewards, rights, and privileges through naturalization, deviation from a parent, or acquisition. Lincoln-Goldfinch Law helps clients adhere to the citizenship requirements, understand the procedure, and prepare for the interview/examination. Additionally, the law firm offers employment-based US permanent residency services. They may also handle the Request for Evidence (RFE) from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) or conduct appeals with the board. Check out their website to learn more about their Austin office. Whether an individual faces deportation by being in the country illegally/without legal travel documents, lying during visa application, or staying beyond the limit of a visa, they can seek legal guidance from Lincoln-Goldfinch Law. The immigration attorneys have experience representing individuals accused of disobeying the terms of their status, marriage fraud, failure to reveal a change of address, and other criminal acts. Knowing that the US immigration system can be complicated for many people, the attorneys help clients understand the terms and conditions surrounding their Visa and the deportation process. They leverage their skills, in-depth knowledge, and experience to create appropriate legal defenses, prevent serious consequences, and find personalized solutions to a case. They also offer legal, moral, and emotional support allowing clients to focus on getting back on track. Attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch and her team at Lincoln-Goldfinch Law take time to listen to clients before choosing the most appropriate action. To schedule a case evaluation, call (855) 502-0555. Lincoln-Goldfinch Law is located at 1005 E 40th St, Austin, Texas, 78751, US. Media Contact: Company Name: Lincoln-Goldfinch Law Contact Person: Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch Phone: (855) 502-0555 Address: 1005 E 40th St City: Austin State: TX Postal Code: 78751 Country: United States Website: https://www.lincolngoldfinch.com/