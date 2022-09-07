Lincoln High School student arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting on Discord

Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
·2 min read

A school resource deputy at Lincoln High School arrested a 15-year-old student Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting on the instant messaging platform Discord.

The student was taken out of class and searched before he was taken to the Leon County Juvenile Detention Facility on a charge of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, a second-degree felony.

No weapons were found among his belongings, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest came after a concerned parent contacted the resource deputy "regarding an online conversation between juveniles, that referred to violence at the school," an LCSO summary read.

Soon after, the deputy verified the Discord post in which the student claimed to have a firearm on school grounds.

"The investigation determined there is no active or credible threat to the school," an LCSO statement read. "LCSO has been in close contact with the Leon County Schools Safety and Security Staff to ensure the ongoing safety of our school campuses."

In a statement Sheriff Walt McNeil thanked the parent who initially reported the concerning post.

“We want to thank and applaud the parent who came forward and alerted the SRD, who responded quickly to investigate the report to ensure our teachers and students were safe,” said McNeil. “These are severe offenses, and any individual who commits such acts will be charged accordingly.”

The news comes about two weeks after the arrest of a 14-year-old, who had a loaded gun in his jacket during a Friday night football game at Gene Cox Stadium.

Back: 14-year-old arrested after deputy finds him with loaded gun at Gene Cox Stadium

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County Sheriffs Office: Lincoln student who threatened mass shooting arrested

Recommended Stories

  • Video: Michelle Yeoh calls magic trick 'boring' … until a 'bleeding' card blows her mind

    It is a tall order to impress film icon Michelle Yeoh, but Asian American magician Kevin Li literally did the trick. In a clip posted by Li on his Instagram account on Wednesday, the magician tries to flex his skills for Yeoh. The card is then placed at the bottom of the deck and Li says it’s a red card, which Yeoh confirms.

  • Two most wanted Texas fugitives have been captured in Austin area

    Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, gives out cash for anyone with information that leads to arrests.

  • Biden assails Trump loyalists but not all Republicans

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden doubled down on his criticism of what he calls "MAGA Republicans" on Monday... accusing them of putting democracy at stake.“This new group (MAGA Republicans), headed by the former (U.S.) President (Donald Trump), the former defeated President, we found ourselves in the situation where we were either going to look forward or look backwards and it’s clear which way he wants to look. It’s clear which way the new MAGA Republicans are. They are extreme and democracy is really at stake..."Biden was trying to drum up voter turnout among union workers at Labor Day events in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.The two states are critical in November's midterm races when his party's control of Congress will be hanging in the balance.Republicans have recently accused Biden of turning his back on large segments of the American public who voted Republican--after a speech last week, when Biden blasted Republicans devoted to former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again agenda.However earlier on Monday in Milwaukee, Biden had stressed that he was not smearing all of the GOP."I want to be very clear up front. Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I've been able to work with mainstream Republicans in my whole career. But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division. Union members in the U.S. have traditionally supported Democratic candidates.However, Trump eroded that support as struggling working-class Americans defected to the Republican party.And recently, Republicans have been hammering the high inflation rate plaguing the U.S. economy, claiming that Biden and his policies are responsible.

  • California Avoids Blackouts, But Some Cities Didn’t Get the Message

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s grid operator said the state successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday during a brutal heat wave -- but some cities apparently didn’t get the message. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stoc

  • Most Americans see Trump's MAGA as threat to democracy: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Days after Democratic President Joe Biden gave a fiery speech attacking former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies as an extremist threat, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Wednesday found a majority of Americans believe Trump's movement is undermining democracy. Fifty-eight percent of respondents in the two-day poll - including one in four Republicans - said Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement is threatening America's democratic foundations. Biden's Sept. 1 speech marked a sharp turn for his efforts to boost Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans aim to win control of the U.S. Congress.

  • Tattoo artists share the 4 tattoos that are most commonly removed or covered up

    Tattoo artists Stu Hepcat, based in the UK, and Barry Hua, based in the US, shared the four types of tattoos that are most commonly covered up.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This

    President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...

  • Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges

    Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body.

  • Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis

    Memphis authorities confirmed that the body discovered Sept. 5 belongs to that of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while on a run last week.

  • New details surrounding the death of Eliza Fletcher released

    There are new details that were released surrounding the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, court records show.

  • I’d rather stay in prison for a century than play by these transgender rules, says jailed teacher

    An Irish teacher suspended for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns has said he would rather stay in prison for a century than compromise his beliefs on transgenderism.

  • “White Privilege” Cards Lead High School Students to Stage Walk Out in Frustration

    When the students of Charles Page High School returned for the school year, they were greeted by a number of other students handing out “white privilege cards” in the hallways. According to Fox23 News, the BIPOC students who were fed up with the nonsense hosted a walk out in protest of the racism.

  • Video: Man attacks mother with 3 small children as they walk into grocery store

    Shocking video shows the moment the man grabbed the mother from behind and punched her in front of her kids.

  • Teacher charged with statutory rape had student at her home after arrest, NC cops say

    The student — the same victim in the statutory rape case — was at the home nine times, officials said.

  • Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill

    Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found the sawmill dropped in the middle of Sherburne Road and two men running toward the beige truck.

  • Police Arrest Woman Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping to Extort Her Mom—for the Fourth Time

    Civil Guard TwitterThe terrifying video shows a woman blindfolded, blood dripping from her mouth. Standing behind her, a man holds a knife to his captive’s throat. “Mommy. They’ve kidnapped me, Mommy, and I don’t know why,” sobs the young woman in the frame. “You can’t say anything to the police. If you do, they’ll kill me.”But the supposed victim’s life was never actually in danger, authorities say—in fact, she faked the whole thing.Detenida en Tenerife tras simular su secuestro y exigirle a su

  • Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMultiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smi

  • Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after double slaying

    A Northern California sheriff's deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities in the hours after the shooting and said he wanted to turn himself in, officials said.

  • Las Vegas police arrest woman who claimed they were bothering her because she's good looking: reports

    A woman who allegedly skipped her bill at a restaurant in a Las Vegas airport last week accused officers of arresting her because was so good-looking, according to a police report.

  • Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears accuser asks Los Angeles prosecutors to 'immediately arrest' the comedians on child sexual abuse claims: report

    "My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office," the accuser wrote to Los Angeles DA George Gascón.