Lincoln High School student arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting on Discord

A school resource deputy at Lincoln High School arrested a 15-year-old student Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting on the instant messaging platform Discord.

The student was taken out of class and searched before he was taken to the Leon County Juvenile Detention Facility on a charge of making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, a second-degree felony.

No weapons were found among his belongings, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest came after a concerned parent contacted the resource deputy "regarding an online conversation between juveniles, that referred to violence at the school," an LCSO summary read.

Soon after, the deputy verified the Discord post in which the student claimed to have a firearm on school grounds.

"The investigation determined there is no active or credible threat to the school," an LCSO statement read. "LCSO has been in close contact with the Leon County Schools Safety and Security Staff to ensure the ongoing safety of our school campuses."

In a statement Sheriff Walt McNeil thanked the parent who initially reported the concerning post.

“We want to thank and applaud the parent who came forward and alerted the SRD, who responded quickly to investigate the report to ensure our teachers and students were safe,” said McNeil. “These are severe offenses, and any individual who commits such acts will be charged accordingly.”

The news comes about two weeks after the arrest of a 14-year-old, who had a loaded gun in his jacket during a Friday night football game at Gene Cox Stadium.

