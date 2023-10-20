Lincoln High School student arrested after allegedly shooting classmate with airsoft gun

A Lincoln High School student was arrested for bringing an airsoft gun onto campus and shooting a classmate.

An investigation was launched Friday morning after a "distressed student" told staff members they had been shot, according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office news release.

"The student was identified as a 16-year-old male," LCSO said of the suspect, who was not named. "An administrative search of his vehicle lead to the discovery of the airsoft rifle in the back seat."

The school resource officer arrested the boy on campus and transported him to the Juvenile Assessment Center. He is facing charges of felony possession of a dangerous weapon on campus.

He confessed to shooting the other student, and no other injuries were reported.

"Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

