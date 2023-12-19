Lincoln High School student charged with bringing a gun to school

A Des Moines student was arrested Tuesday and charged with bringing a handgun to school, authorities said.

Officials at Lincoln High School, 2600 S.W. Ninth St., found the gun in an 18-year-old student's waistband after a fight, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek, spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department.

The student remained in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon, Parizek said.

The student has been charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds, a Class D felony, authorities said. The case is still under investigation.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police charge student with carrying gun on school grounds