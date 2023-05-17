Lincoln high school teacher charged with assaulting student

A North Lincoln High School teacher has been charged with assaulting a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say 49-year-old Geoff Harte is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old ninth-grade student by striking the student with his elbow as they were walking and approached each other in the school hallway on Monday.

Following an investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Schools, Harte was charged with simple assault on Tuesday.

Deputies said Harte was released on a $500 unsecured bond.

His court date is set for June 2, according to deputies.

