Lincoln International Adds Matt Kessler as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Matt Kessler as a Managing Director in the firm's Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group in Dallas, Texas. Matt's extensive expertise in industrial software, Internet of Things (IoT) and energy technology will yield numerous opportunities for collaboration with other Lincoln industry groups, including Industrials, Business Services and Energy, Power & Infrastructure.

"Software continues to permeate all industries, so we are pleased to integrate Matt and his expertise in software and industrial end markets," stated Scott Twibell, Managing Director and Co-head of Lincoln International's TMT Group. "As these two worlds continue to converge, there is increasing interest in and opportunity for consolidation, and we are well-positioned to serve these clients with Matt's experience and knowledge."

With over 16 years of experience, Matt provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital raising advisory services to private equity investors, companies, owners, founders and management teams. Will Bowmer, Managing Director and Co-head of Lincoln International's TMT Group, added, "Matt's expertise and client relationships are a perfect fit with our TMT team which has experienced extraordinary growth over the past five years, both in terms of sector and geographic coverage. In particular, Matt's joining is a clear expression of our commitment to expand our team in Dallas."

Prior to joining Lincoln, Matt spent his entire career at Robert W. Baird & Co, where he was most recently a Managing Director. After working in the firm's Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and London, England, offices, Matt spent the last decade in San Francisco, California, where he helped establish and build Baird's technology practice. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and marketing from University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Matt commented, "I am excited to join the Lincoln platform and be a part of the TMT team's continued growth. I look forward to advising clients at the intersection of software and industrial end markets, capitalizing on Lincoln's strong momentum in technology along with their long-standing strength in industrials."

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

