Lincoln International promotes eight to Managing Director

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce its 2019 promotions to the Managing Director level

Lincoln International is pleased to announce its 2019 promotions to the Managing Director level More

The promotions of eight professionals – the most in firm history – reinforces Lincoln's dedication to developing talent, bolstering its global leadership ranks and deepening sector and service expertise. The new Managing Directors are Joerg Brunner (Frankfurt), Arnaud Dudognon (Paris), Michael Fineman (Chicago), Brian Garfield (New York), Adam Gifford (Chicago), Aaron Goldstein (Chicago), Harry Kalmanowicz (London) and Oleg Mikhailovsky (Moscow).

"The well-deserved promotions of our colleagues to the role of Managing Director conclude a very positive 2019 and allow us to enter 2020 with tremendous momentum," said Jim Lawson, Chairman and Global Co-CEO of Lincoln International. "The experience and perspectives each individual brings is valuable not only to their clients, but also to our colleagues and the firm as a whole. They have distinguished themselves as proven leaders with a commitment to excellence, and we congratulate them as they transition to their new roles."

Lincoln's newest Managing Directors, in alphabetical order, are:

Joerg Brunner | Frankfurt, Germany

Joerg provides advisory services on all types of Automotive & Truck sector sell-side transactions with a special focus on divestitures, corporate carve-outs and restructuring cases. He brings over 10 years of Automotive & Truck sector experience. Prior to joining Lincoln, Joerg was a Senior Vice President at Raymond James and a Director at Mummert & Company, jointly building up and responsible for the automotive activities in Europe.

Arnaud Dudognon | Paris, France

Arnaud is instrumental in building Lincoln's relationships with private equity groups and the firm's presence in France. He has developed solid expertise in advising private equity clients and large corporates in complex situations, such as spin-off and carve-out of non-core assets, as well as divestitures of underperforming businesses, including out-of-court or insolvency proceedings. Prior to joining Lincoln, Arnaud conducted due diligence and corporate restructuring assignments for midcap companies at EY.

Michael Fineman | Chicago, Illinois

Michael provides mergers and acquisitions and growth equity advisory services to clients as a part of Lincoln's Technology, Media and Telecom group, with a focus on commerce enablement and marketing technology and services. He has over 15 years of investment and advisory experience in the mid-market. Prior to joining Lincoln, Michael worked at Maranon Capital, Hyde Park Venture Partners, American Capital Strategies and Piper Jaffray.

Brian Garfield | New York, New York

Brian provides valuation and transaction opinion services to public and private investment funds. He works with private equity institutions, hedge funds, credit opportunity funds, business development companies, pension funds and mutual funds to value illiquid assets for fair value accounting purposes. He specializes in estimating the fair value of a range of financial instruments, including both senior, unitranche and subordinated loans, as well as preferred equity, common equity, option and warrant positions. Prior to joining Lincoln, Brian spent more than six years at Duff & Phelps, LLC, where he advised a wide range of alternative asset managers.