Lincoln Level 3 sex offender arrested, accused of going on kid-friendly social media, gaming sites

A registered sex offender was apprehended on Monday for allegedly using a computer to access children-focused social media and gaming sites.

71-year-old Marcel Lavallee, a Level 3 sex offender residing at 368 Old River Road in Lincoln, caused concern among visitors to the Lincoln Senior Center when he was seen accessing a computer, according to Lincoln Police.

He had previously been arrested for possession of child pornography and related offenses.

Officials say the 911 caller was visiting the senior center and recognized Lavallee as a registered sex offender from a flyer in town.

Police arrived and confirmed Lavallee was utilizing a computer in violation of his probation requirements and had allegedly omitted the registration of several email and social media accounts. Furthermore, investigators say he was actively engaging on a social media and gaming platform for children, a move police say raised serious concerns about his intentions.

“The department remains committed to its mission of ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and is resolute in its efforts to prevent the activities of individuals who seek to harm others, particularly the vulnerable,” Lincoln Police said in a statement.

Lavallee was brought before the 3rd District Court on criminal charges of violation of registration. Authorities also say he has a troubling history of non-compliance with his probationary terms, made more troubling considering his status as a sex offender.

Lavallee’s case will be transferred to Middlesex Superior Court due to these multiple probation violations, according to officials.

“The Lincoln Police Department extends its gratitude to the citizens and staff at the Lincoln Senior Center for their prompt response, which played a pivotal role in swiftly addressing this concerning incident,” the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

