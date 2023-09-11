Lincoln Library trustees defer on endorsement of Harrison for director

The trustees of Springfield's Lincoln Library declined to provide an endorsement for director appointee Gwendolyn Harrison prior to Tuesday's city council committee of the whole meeting. The decision could slow down an eventual vote on Harrison's appointment to the position.

Harrison had been recommended by Mayor Misty Buscher as the new director at the Sept. 5 City Council meeting, but while the board liked her qualifications – such as having a master's degree in library science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign – they still didn't know enough to make a recommendation in either direction, per a letter sent to all 10 city council members Wednesday and released to the media Friday.

"It may well be that the Mayor is correct in her conclusion that Ms. Harrison was the most qualified applicant," the letter said. "However, the Board did not have the information to reach that conclusion."

More: Gwendolyn Harrison named Lincoln Library director pending city council approval

The board mainly works in an advisory capacity, with the city council and the mayor responsible for major decision-making at the library. But the board claimed that city code required Buscher to consult them in the process to hire a new executive director to replace Summer Beck-Griffith, who was fired days into Buscher's tenure as mayor.

The board did interview Harrison and found her resume to be suitable for the job, with interim director Kathryn Harris' recommendation also being valued by the board.

"Our Interim Executive Director, Ms. Harris, believes that Ms. Harrison would be a successful Executive Director," the board wrote in the letter. "Ms. Harris’ opinion on this matter carries substantial weight with the Board."

However, the board also said they weren't able to interview any other candidates, with the board not knowing of the names of the three other applicants outside of Harrison. One of them also had a master's in library sciences, a key sticking point for Buscher in finding a new director.

However, the board said that this person's qualifications were deemed to be inadequate when compared to that of Harrison, who currently serves as library program specialist at the Illinois State Library in Springfield. As a result, no consultation was made before Buscher sought the city council's approval for Harrison's appointment.

"The Mayor’s office had deemed the qualifications of these applicants to be less than the qualifications of Ms. Harrison, and had decided to seek this Council’s approval of Ms. Harrison without further consultation with the Board," the board said.

City officials declined to comment. Buscher said at the Sept. 5 council meeting that if Harrison was confirmed at the Sept. 19 council meeting, she could start work as early as Oct. 2.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Lincoln Library trustees decline to endorse Harrison as new director