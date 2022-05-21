Lincoln Memorial Briefly Closes to Public after Students from Local University Trash Steps

The Lincoln Memorial closed on Saturday morning after students from an unnamed local university trashed the memorial during a graduation celebration, according to the National Park Service.

The National Mall NPS Twitter account wrote that the celebration “left litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne covering the steps.”

The Lincoln Memorial is closed this morning following a local university graduation celebration that left litter, broken bottles and spilled wine and champagne covering the steps. We will reopen as soon as the area has been cleaned and made safe. pic.twitter.com/AVuOeoof0y — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 21, 2022

While NPS did not name the local university, many Twitter users were quick to claim the students came from Georgetown University, which is hosting commencement this weekend.

Georgetown University students blamed for mess at Lincoln Memorial, sources say https://t.co/tVSHbhR47J — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 21, 2022

Georgetown also held a senior ball on Friday evening for graduating students at the Washington Hilton, just two miles away from the Lincoln Memorial.

“We will reopen as soon as the area has been cleaned and made safe,” National Mall NPS said.

