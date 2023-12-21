Lincoln Memorial vandalized with ‘Free Gaza’

Crowds gather in front of the Lincoln Memorial to watch the annual 4th of July fireworks display on the National Mall in Washington DC on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was vandalized with the message "Free Gaza" amid Israel's ongoing war on occupied Palestine, reports said Wednesday.

The vandalism was reported to have likely occurred overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with crews called to clean the red paint at around 8:30 a.m., WDCW-TV reported. It happened hours after 60 protesters were arrested inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda calling for a cease-fire after entering as a tour group.

"Not another nickel! Not another dime! No more money for Israel's crimes!" the group had chanted. It was not immediately clear if the vandalism was connected with the group protesting at the Capitol building.

As for the graffiti, the steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool will be closed to visitors for the removal of the paint over the next several days.

The paint is reported to be water-based and so should be easily removed by crews, the broadcaster reported. Still, ABC News reported that the cleanup could consist of multiple "treatments."

Other graffiti reported at the site include the messages "Free Palestine" and "Give Land Back."

President Joe Biden has been a staunch supporter of Israel despite some internal divisions in his own government on his handling of the conflict.