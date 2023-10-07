Lincoln National Forest offices closed in observance of holiday

Oct. 6—ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — All Lincoln National Forest offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day.

States across the U.S., including New Mexico, observe the holiday as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Federally, it still retains the name Columbus Day and is one of 11 federal holidays.

New Mexico is home to 23 sovereign tribes — 19 Pueblos, three Apache tribes and the Navajo Nation. Modern day national forests are often ancestral homelands to indigenous people. The Lincoln's commitment to shared stewardship includes working with tribal partners to improve forest health and resiliency across management boundaries.

For more information on the USDA Forest Service's continued partnerships with Tribes in New Mexico and throughout the U.S., please visit Tribal Relations — U.S. Forest Service (usda.gov).

