Lincoln National (LNC) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss

Lincoln National Corporation’s LNC fourth-quarter 2018 earnings of $2.15 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.94%. Moreover, the bottom line improved about 8.6% year over year, mainly led by increase in revenues and a very low rise in expense.



Operating revenues of $4.5 billion increased 20% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.6%.

Strong Segment Results

Operating income in the Annuities segment was down 2.6% year over year to $258 million. This was mainly due to lower account value growth, partly offset by a lower reported tax rate.

Total annuity deposits soared 35% from the year-ago quarter to $3.8 billion, driven by growth in variable and fixed annuities owing to product and distribution expansion.

Lincoln National Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lincoln National Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

Operating income in Retirement Plan Services increased 10% year over year to $45 million, led by lower expenses and a slashed tax rate. Total deposits declined 11% year over year to $2.2 billion.

Operating income in Life Insurance segment was up 15% year over year to $175 million as a result of stronger variable investment income and a lower reported tax rate.

Operating income in Group Protection increased 150% year over year to $50 million. This increase was driven by the buyout of the Liberty Mutual Group benefits business and a lower tax rate.

The Other operations segment incurred a loss of $53 million, wider than $38 million suffered in the prior-year quarter, quarter. The decrease in earnings is primarily attributable to lower tax benefits on pre-tax losses as a result of tax reform.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2018, Lincoln National’s book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, climbed 4.8% year over year to $67.73.

Operating return on equity (ROE) excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill, improved 70 bps from the year-ago quarter’s number to 13.5%.

The company ended the quarter with long-term debt of $5.9 billion, up 23.4% year over year.

Total shareholders’ equity of $14.3 billion declined 17.2% year over year.

Zacks Rank and Peer Releases

Lincoln National has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Among other players from the insurance industry that have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom line of MGIC Investment Corp. MTG, Chubb Ltd. CB and The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks' Top 10 Stocks for 2019



In addition to the stocks discussed above, wouldn't you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-holds for the year?



From more than 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank, these 10 were picked by a process that consistently beats the market. Even during 2018 while the market dropped -5.2%, our Top 10s were up well into double-digits. And during bullish 2012 – 2017, they soared far above the market's +126.3%, reaching +181.9%.



This year, the portfolio features a player that thrives on volatility, an AI comer, and a dynamic tech company that helps doctors deliver better patient outcomes at lower costs.



See Stocks Today >>