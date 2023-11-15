Lincoln police increasing DUI enforcement after multiple crashes and arrests

(FOX40.COM) — The Lincoln Police Department in western Placer County will be increasing their vigilance of potential DUI drivers after a recent series of DUI-related crashes, according to the police department.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the police department said that officers conducted five DUI arrests in a 24-hour period, four of which stemmed from crashes.

“Let’s take a moment to reflect on the importance of responsible driving and the potential consequences of getting behind the wheel while impaired,” the police department wrote in the social media post.

The police department said these additional shifts will last for weeks, heading into the holiday season.

During the holiday season local and state law enforcement agencies will increase enforcement levels on impaired driving to reduce the chances of DUI accidents.

In 2022, the California Highway Patrol conducted one of their maximum enforcement periods and recorded hundreds of more DUI arrests than the previous year.

FOX40.com reported in 2022 that 639 drivers were arrested for DUI state-wide during the two day enforcement period from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25.

