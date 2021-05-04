Lincoln Project airs one last ding at Trump before he leaves Mar-a-Lago for New Jersey

Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
·2 min read
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — With former President Donald Trump reportedly set to relocate to his New Jersey property for the summer, The Lincoln Project is releasing one more taunt over the airwaves before Trump leaves town.

The anti-Trump group launched another commercial Monday, this one titled "Swamp Thing," on Fox News and Fox Business in the Palm Beach County market. This spot mocks Trump by claiming he "is getting played" by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his "Washington consultants."

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group of mostly Republicans is bringing billboards it erected in Times Square to south Florida. The billboards, fitted on a barge, will float near Mar-a-Lago the weekend before the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group of mostly Republicans is bringing billboards it erected in Times Square to south Florida. The billboards, fitted on a barge, will float near Mar-a-Lago the weekend before the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

More: Lincoln Project airs ad in Palm Beach County taunting Trump by calling Mitch McConnell GOP leader

The Trump effect in Palm Beach County:His presidency altered business and politics; his personality affected the people

"Donald Trump can throw all the temper tantrums from Mar-a-Lago all he wants, calling for McConnell's ouster as the head of the GOP, but the truth is, the party is no longer Trump's to control," said Ryan Wiggins, Lincoln Project communications director, in a statement.

"With the raid on Rudy Giuliani this week and his other close ally, Congressman Matt Gaetz, making headlines for all of the wrong reasons, it's only a matter of time before all of Trump's dark secrets come to light and everyone else turns on him, too."

Lincoln Project seizes on Trump-Mitch McConnell feud

The new ad follows another commercial The Lincoln Project aired just over a week ago that goaded Trump by calling McConnell the true respected leader of the Republican Party.

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group made up of mostly Republicans, has been capitalizing on the Trump-McConnell rivalry.

It's a feud that Trump has provided plenty of fodder for by savaging the Kentucky Republican in news releases and speeches.

Contract Antonio Fins at afins@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Lincoln Project airs final taunt as Trump readies to leave Palm Beach

