Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

The Lincoln Project has published a new attack ad targeting the Republican party after its ouster of Rep Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the House of Representatives.

The conservative anti-Trump group shared the 38-second new video titled “Allegiance” on YouTube on 17 May, and it showcases the unwavering dedication to former president Donald Trump among nearly every elected Republican.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America” is repeated by a round of voices while images from classic symbols of American national identity are shown in the background, such as the flag and the Statue of Liberty. It is then contrasted to footage from the insurrection at the Capitol Building on 6 January.

As the Pledge of Allegiance is heard in the background, it is played on top of a visual montage of military personnel and president Joe Biden.

This is contrasted with footage from the white supremacist Charlottesville rally at which Mr Trump said there were “fine people” on both sides, US senator Ted Cruz speaking at CPAC and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

“...with liberty and justice for Trump,” the usually patriotic verse ends. “To whom do you pledge allegiance?” it finally asks, before going on to say that the Lincoln Project sponsored this message.

The release of the video coincides with recent leadership changes among congressional Republicans. Ms Cheney was booted from the No 3 position in the House Republican Conference and replaced with vocal Trump defender Elise Stefanik.

Ms Cheney voted to impeach Mr Trump over his incitement of the insurrection in January, helping him make the first person impeached to be impeached twice.

The Lincoln Project is a collective of conservative voices united around their opposition to Trumpism. Notable founders include figures George Conway, a lawyer married to Kellyanne Conway, Mr Trump’s successful campaign manager and the person who made infamous the phrase “alternative facts” in January 2017.

The group made another video earlier in the month. They released the attack video titled “Swamp Thing” trying to tease the former president, saying “the swamp won” and that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was “making big money using your name.”

The ad aired on Fox and local channels in Palm Beach, where Mr Trump’s property Mar-a-Lago is.

The Independent reached out to The Lincoln Project for comment.

