Lincoln Project releases ‘Trump smells’ ad

The Lincoln Project has released an ad targeting former President Trump and seeking to take advantage of the social media furor over #TrumpSmells hashtag.

Accompanied with a post saying “Is that you Donald?” and the #TrumpSmells hashtag, the ad was posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the anti-Trump organization Saturday.

The 40-second ad features a series of notoriously foul-smelling scenes, including garbage dumps, animal feces, dirty diapers and moldy cheese, mocking Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

The ad, titled “Limburger,” was released by the political advocacy group started primarily by Republicans aimed at defeating Trump in his bid for the White House.

The depictions are set to an audio track of a person sniffing and coughing at the smells. At one point, as the camera showed the front of Trump Tower in New York, a deep voice said, “claiming the former president smells bad.”

The voice of comedian Kathy Griffith then is heard saying, “The Donald has a distinct smell. It’s like, body odor, with kind of like a scented make-up product.”

At the end of the ad, a generic female voice sniffs, coughs, and grimaces, before asking, “Donald, is that you?” as flies are heard buzzing in the background.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for a response to the ad.

The “TrumpSmells” hashtag has gained some traction since former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a frequent political antagonist of Trump’s, wrote on X earlier this month, “I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can.”

A Trump spokesperson responded to Kinzinger’s claims about Trump’s alleged odor, telling the Independent earlier this week, “Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud.”

“He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out,” the spokesperson continued.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.