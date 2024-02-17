Lincoln residents accused of beating neighbor’s dog

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Lincoln residents were arrested on February 16 for allegedly beating their neighbor’s dog and stabbing it with a pitchfork.

Alane Maltese, 60

According to a preliminary report, Alane Maltese, 60, and Robert Maltese, 54, are charged with aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat or equine and theft of property. Alane is also charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and Robert is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

The report says police responded to a disturbance on Tara Road in Lincoln around 8 a.m. The caller said her neighbor beat her dog with a metal object and took the dog inside of her house.

When police arrived, the dog’s owner told police she went out to her car when she heard yelling coming from the road and saw her 16-year-old, blind Pomeranian dog standing in the road. The dog’s owner said she saw her neighbor, Alanae, run from her yard toward the dog with a metal bar-like object in her hand.

The owner told police Alane threatened to kill her and her dog. The owner said Alane then grabbed her dog and began beating it with the metal object before taking the dog into her house. The owner said Alane then got in her car and left.

The report says multiple members of the owner’s household and neighbors said they saw the same thing.

A neighbor told police he saw Robert walk outside with the dog and stuff it into a black trashcan. The neighbor said Robert stabbed the dog with a pitchfork while it was in the trashcan. The neighbor said he could hear the dog whelping and moaning while it was being struck by the pitchfork.

The neighbor told police Robert took the dog out of the black trashcan and stuffed it into a white five-gallon bucket which he took back inside his house.

The report says the owner recorded Robert on her phone walking around the property with what appeared to be a white bucket a short time later as well as Alane placing the metal object on the front porch and leaving the scene in her car.

According to the report, the video captured Robert telling the owner he didn’t understand Alane’s actions and that she was mentally ill.

The report said police spoke with Robert who told police he didn’t know what was going on. He said he woke up to yelling between Alane and the dog’s owner. He told police he came outside and saw Alane chase the dog back into the owner’s property. He told police Alane didn’t hit the dog with anything and the dog safely made it back to the owner’s home.

According to the report, Robert told police Alane had a family emergency which is why she left. Police were able to get Alane’s phone number and call her where she gave the same story as Robert except she said she was getting gas in Siloam Springs.

Robert refused to let police search his home for the dog, but let them search his trashcans. Police called Alane once more, and she said she was on her way to Colorado and hung up.

The report said Alane refused to answer any questions about the incident.

According to the report, police obtained a search warrant and used it to search Robert’s home where they found the dog still alive but severely injured inside a white five-gallon bucket with an air-tight lid on it. The bucket was under a cabinet with a large water jug in front. The metal object used to allegedly beat the dog was found to be the flat side of a black machete which was found on the front porch of the home.

Robert was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He was later released to the Division of Corrections. Alane was found by police several miles north parked at a church and arrested. She has not yet been given a bond or court date.

The dog was taken to a vet by its owner. The vet told the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that it will be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries which include a fractured skull, ribs, front leg and lacerations to the bone of the leg.

