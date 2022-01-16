🌱 Lincoln Restler On The Radio + Eviction Moratorium + NYC Ducks

Happy Martin Luther King Day, Brooklyn Heights-DUMBO. Public schools and government buildings are closed, and there's lots of opportunities to commemorate the civil rights movement.

Lincoln Restler appeared on WBAI radio yesterday. He spoke about the growth of the 33rd council district over the past ten years, which is now home to 220,000 people, one out of four of whom pay the majority of their income on rent. He also mentioned Montague Street's "two dozen empty storefronts"as an indication of larger issues to tackle. (WBAI) Brooklyn politicians, including Nydia Velazquez, sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul asking her to extend the state's eviction moratorium, which has now officially expired. (Brooklyn Reader) The winter is one of the best seasons to spot ducks in New York City, when many species that breed in Alaska and Canada make the trek down to our (slightly) milder climate. (Gothamist)

Brooklyn Unites for MLK National Day of Service, at various locations throughout the borough. (11 a.m.)

The latest play at St. Ann's Warehouse in DUMBO, The Supremacy Project, "addresses the systemic oppression and violence BIPOC communities are fighting to end through art."(Instagram)

Saturday being National Bagel Day did not go unnoticed by Montague Street BID . (Instagram)

There's a new pop-up COVID testing site at Fulton Mall, Downtown Brooklyn, every Sunday for the rest of January. (Twitter)

