Lincoln Star Concept: Could a sport tourer be in Lincoln's electric future?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abigail Bassett
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Abraham Lincoln
    16th president of the United States

Lincoln unveiled Wednesday at an event in Hollywood its first fully electric concept vehicle: The Lincoln Star Concept, a crossover that looks a lot like a Corsair or Nautilus crossover with a longer, lower-slung body, sharper body creases highlighted with LED lighting effects and a few interesting offerings that are unlikely to make their debut on any future production vehicle.

The Lincoln Star Concept vehicle is a concept that is not going to end up on the production line. This is purely a research exercise and will be used to gauge customers' interest in potential features and design styling for Lincoln's plans to fully electrify half of its offerings by 2050. The presentation TechCrunch attended showed the Star Concept and several other vehicles that appear to be grand tourers or low-slung sedans, which is particularly interesting, given that Lincoln currently offers only SUVs and crossovers in the United States.

Lincoln Star Concept-exterior-side
Lincoln Star Concept-exterior-side

Image Credits: Lincoln

"We're soliciting feedback and getting ideas with the Star Concept. The volume of proportions is something that obviously can sit two or three rows," John Jraiche, the global director of luxury vehicles on enterprise product line management team at Lincoln said in an interview with TechCrunch. "In the lineup that we showed you in the presentation, each vehicle will serve a very unique purpose and I honestly think they don't have proxies that are out in the market right now."

While journalists were not permitted to take photos during the presentation preceding the embargo today, the slides clearly showed what looked to be lower, sleeker-looking sedan-style bodies under sheets alongside the Star Concept. When pressed on whether there might be a grand tourer or "sports"-style car coming from Lincoln, Jraiche demurred.

"You use the word 'sports,' … I think there's a space for kind of a low-riding, long, low-roof, height vehicle. I wouldn't necessarily use the term 'sports car.' I think there could be an opportunity for a form language, like the one I just kind of described. Kind of lower and more low-riding to the ground, lower ride, lower roof, height."

If Lincoln does roll out a grand tourer or sedan it would represent a significant shift in Lincoln's product plans since the company only currently sells crossovers and SUVs in the U.S. market. The company stopped selling the Continental sedan in the U.S. in 2020, just four years after announcing the return of the famed moniker, after Ford, Lincoln's parent company, announced that it would only produce SUVs and crossovers for the U.S. market (with the exception of the Mustang).

There's a very strong possibility that U.S. consumers may get a Lincoln based on the Mach E, which also has a lower ride height and fastback grand touring styling.

Lincoln targets China's EV market

In reality, however, the U.S. isn't the growth market for Lincoln; China is. If Lincoln does make a battery-EV grand touring sedan, it's highly likely to be for the Chinese market and not for the U.S.

"China is really key to our future growth." Joy Falotico, president at Lincoln said during the presentation. "Last year we sold more than 91,000 vehicles in China and that was the year over year increase of 48%." Lincoln currently sells more vehicles in China than it does in the U.S.

In the spring of 2021, Lincoln announced the Zephyr -- a sedan that is built and sold only in China. According to the company, they've taken more than 5,600 preorders for the vehicle since the announcement. The Lincoln Corsair (a crossover that is also available in the U.S.) is the top-selling nameplate in China for the last 23 months, according to the company.

"Sedans are strong in China," Jraiche said later, echoing Falotico's statement during the presentation. "The data says that is where the market is headed in the future with EV is yet to be seen but we have some forecasts and we think it's going a low-riding vehicle with a low ride height and lower roof height. A low-slung vehicle."

The Star concept certainly fits the low ride height and low-roofline styling, though it is more crossover or wagon-like than what Jraiche insinuated. Jraiche did drive home that what really matters the most when it comes to the future of Lincoln is content. "What you deliver inside the vehicle is going to be paramount," he said. "What pain points are you solving for the customer? How do you use the compute power? What experiences are you going to deliver? We're choosing to serve as a flexible driver environment."

Lincoln Star concept EV transformer
Lincoln Star concept EV transformer

Image Credits: Lincoln

To that end, the concept included interesting touches like coach doors, front seats that swivel to create a living room-style space inside, hidden in-door storage for a laptop that can be mirrored to the vehicle's internal screens, a drawer-style front trunk and a rear tailgate that turns into outdoor lounge seating.

While we'd certainly be excited to see any of these features show up on a production car from Lincoln, we doubt that we'll see them in the form they take on the Star Concept. Beyond the Star Concept, Lincoln says it will have a total of four new all-electric vehicles by 2026. What shape they take and where they'll be sold will remain to be seen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lincoln's first electric vehicle concept is the Star SUV

    Lincoln has unveiled the Star, its first electric concept vehicle, with plans for four production EVs by 2026.

  • Audi’s Urbansphere EV concept is built for tomorrow's megacities

    Audi unveiled its latest EV concept on Tuesday. The Urbansphere will serve as an autonomous oasis against the stresses of tomorrow's commutes.

  • Audi designed a private cocoon concept car for China's megacities

    Audi unveiled Tuesday a concept car designed for customers in China’s megacities, a vehicle that aims to show how passengers of the future can escape the stresses of the city by withdrawing into their own private cocoon. The so-called Audi urbansphere Concept is a long way off from production. The car of the future will serve several functions, allowing drivers to work, relax or socialize, according to the automaker.

  • Apple increased the use of recycled materials in its products to nearly 20% in 2021

    Apple has unveiled a series of environmental initiatives, including expanding the use of recycled materials in its products. In addition to starting to use recycled gold for the first time, Apple has more than doubled the use of recycled tungsten, rare earth elements and cobalt, the company said. In 2021, recycled materials accounted for nearly 20% of the materials in Apple products, which is the highest it has ever been.

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Mercedes-Benz launches second all-electric SUV

    Mercedes-Benz unveiled its EQS sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Tuesday, a 660 km (410-mile) range car that will be made in America and go on sale by autumn. Production of the EQS, the premium carmaker's second electric SUV after its EQC, will begin at its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama this year. The United States and Canada are expected to be the main markets for the new vehicle, according to sales chief Britta Seeger, though it will also be launched in Europe before the end of the year.

  • Lincoln Star Concept is revealed

    Ford’s luxury brand Lincoln revealed its Star Concept. The Star Concept sets the stage for Lincoln’s plan to have 4 battery-electric vehicles by 2026. Inside the Star is a “coast-to-coast” screen, 180-degree rotating seats, scents, sounds, and ambient lighting. Star uses lighting throughout - there are illuminated surfaces, logos, wheel arches, and more. There are 3 “rejuvenation moods” that passengers can select from Coastal Morning, Mindful Vitality, and Evening Chill. Each experience serves up a specific mood thanks to custom ambient lighting, scents, and sounds. The Star’s tailgate opens like a clamshell and is designed with lounging in mind. And the “grille” area slides forward for loading luggage. Learn more at autoblog.com

  • NC highway troopers took a break in a 7-Eleven. Outside, someone torched their cars.

    A total of four police were cars set ablaze at a 7-Eleven in Statesville.

  • This Was a Growth Stock; Now Wall Street Says, "Dump It"

    Throughout 2020 and 2021, retail investors flooded the stock market with their pandemic stimulus checks, rushing into high-flying growth stocks with little regard for price or valuation. Investment bank Goldman Sachs was the lead underwriter, meaning it was responsible for raising money on behalf of Robinhood to make its initial public offering (IPO) possible -- and it pulled this off successfully. Robinhood stock soared to an all-time high of $85 per share shortly after listing in August 2021, but it has since collapsed by 87% as the pandemic-driven retail investor frenzy dissipated.

  • Six Fresno cops have been disciplined so far this year, report shows. What did they do?

    In one incident, a police department employee in a social media post challenged a city employee to a fight.

  • 2022 Jaguar I-Pace Road Test Review | 762 miles in Jag's EV

    We take the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace on a road trip to see how one of the original non-Tesla EVs stacks up today.

  • ‘Better Call Saul’ Hired a Dance Troupe to Stage the Wordless Season 6 Opening Sequence

    Cinematographer Marshall Adams unpacks other sequences from S6 opening episode, including falling ties, uncooperative ants, and one perfectly shadowy drain pipe.

  • Shanghai allows 4 million more people out of homes as COVID rules ease

    A health official says 4 million more people in Shanghai have been allowed to leave their homes as anti-coronavirus quarantine rules ease.

  • Some AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative...

  • Some Like It Hot: Marilyn Monroe’s 1956 Ford Thunderbird

    The model and actress preferred this ride above so many others…

  • Musk says robot, aimed for 2023, will be worth more than Tesla's car business

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robot, named Optimus, will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD." FSD, or "full self-driving," is Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that relies on cameras and computer vision technology to perform some autonomous driving tasks. The executive shared during the company's first-quarter 2022 earnings call that Tesla is continuing to work on its robot.

  • 35 photos of the Queen doing commoner things that will make you chuckle

    Queen Elizabeth II may be the longest-reigning monarch in history, but these photos show that she's just like the rest of us. She turns 96 this month.

  • Jury Buys Ohio Doc’s Claim He Was Giving ‘Comfort Care’ to 14 Patients Who Died

    Franklin County Sheriff’s DepartmentAn Ohio doctor accused of administering deadly doses of fentanyl to critically ill patients has been found not guilty by a jury made up of seven women and five men after roughly six days of deliberations.The verdict came after the jury said Tuesday that they were deadlocked. Franklin County Judge Michael Holbrook told the jurors—who began considering a decision on April 12—to continue deliberating.Dr. William Husel, who worked as an ICU physician in the Columb

  • Johnny Depp Says His Kids Know All About His ‘Horrid’ Amber Heard Case—Here’s Where They Stand

    Depp says he wanted to "clear" his name for the "sake" of his children.

  • 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Owner Asking For Big Bucks

    The Cadillac Eldorado is a special car, but does it warrant such a high price?