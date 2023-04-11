The Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee has chosen a new superintendent/principal

SUDBURY — The Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee recently announced that Lexington High School Principal Andrew Stephens has been selected from among three finalists to become the next superintendent/principal at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.

He'll start July 3, replacing Bella Wong. Wong announced in October that she would not seek a new contract after serving as superintendent/principal for 10 years.

Stephens beat out Wellesley High School Principal Jamie Chisum and Wayland High School Principal Allyson Mizoguchi for the post.

Andrew Stephens, shown in 2018 at Lexington High School, has been named superintendent/principal at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.

"I am honored to have been selected as the next superintendent/principal of the Lincoln Sudbury Regional District," Stephens said in a prepared statement. "I am looking forward to working with the dedicated educators, staff, students and families to build upon the foundation of excellence which departing Superintendent/Principal Bella Wong leaves behind.”

Stephens holds a bachelor's degree in history from Colgate University, a master's degree in education from Johnson State College in Vermont and a doctorate in education leadership from Northeastern University. He has been working in school administration since 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Stephens is wrapping up his sixth year as principal at Lexington High. He previously served as Duxbury High School principal for a decade.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Lexington High Principal Andrew Stephens will lead Lincoln-Sudbury