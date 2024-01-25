Lincoln teenager dead after crashing into tree at Madigan State Park

An 18-year-old from Lincoln was killed Monday after his car was one of two that crashed into a tree at Edward R. Madigan State Park just south of the city.

Tristyn L. Barger was found dead at the scene following an incident where he was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger with two teenage girls as passengers. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that Barger's vehicle and another car, a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by his brother, Zachary Barger, each hit a tree at about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Emergency responders, with assistance from the Logan County Coroner's and Sheriff's offices, the Lincoln Fire Department, and Illinois State Police, found Tristyn dead and four others injured.

The two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15 respectively, were hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Sebastian Hill, 19, of Lincoln, a passenger in Zachary Barger's vehicle, was taken to Lincoln Memorial Hospital following the incident. Hill and Barger have been released from the hospital.

IDNR says that the cause of the crash is under investigation by Illinois Conservation Police.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Crash at Madigan State Park leaves Lincoln teen dead