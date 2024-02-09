Lincoln's Birthday, Presidents Day: What's open and what's closed around the area

Alan Espinoza, 17, of Addison, Illinois, rubs the nose on Lincoln's statue at Lincoln's Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery for good luck while on a trip with his high school class Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022. {Thomas J. Turney The State Journal Register}

State of Illinois and Sangamon County employees will have the next two Mondays off from work.

Those days are in observance of Abraham Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12 and Presidents Day on Feb. 20, which is also referred to as George Washington's birthday.

Because Presidents Day is a federal holiday, federal buildings and courts will be closed, and there is no U.S. Postal delivery. Most banks are also closed.

What's closed for Lincoln's birthday?

State of Illinois offices and courts and Sangamon County offices and courts are closed in observance of Lincoln's birthday and Presidents Day.

City of Springfield offices, including Lincoln Library and the administrative offices of Oak Ridge Cemetery, also observe Monday as a holiday but work on Presidents Day. Lincoln Library is open on Feb. 18.

What's closed for Presidents Day?

Federal offices and courts, State of Illinois offices and courts, and Sangamon County offices and courts are all closed in observance of Presidents Day.

School District 186 schools and offices are closed. The board of education meeting has been moved to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. The board meets at 1900 W. Monroe St.

Ball-Chatham, Rochester and Lincoln public schools are also out of session.

There are no classes at Midwest Technical Institute on Presidents Day, but offices are open.

Colleges

The University of Illinois Springfield, Lincoln Land Community College, Illinois College and Blackburn College are all open and are in session for Lincoln's birthday and Presidents Day.

Transportation

Sangamon Mass Transit District buses will run regular schedules for both holidays.

