Hot new SUVs could put Lincoln back in the luxury game with American drivers

The Lincoln Motor Company had a surprise for the automotive journalists waiting inside the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge last month.

Hidden behind closed doors at the trendy new hotel in Dumbo, one of Brooklyn’s hippest neighborhoods, was the 80th Anniversary Continental, a limited edition of the luxury sedan.

With a dramatic flair, the Continental was unveiled with a swift tug on a tarp. Journalists, cellphones in hand, beelined to take selfies with the gleaming blue car.

Built with coach doors and featuring a longer wheel base, all 80 units, at $110,000 a pop, sold out within 48 hours. Demand was so strong that Lincoln announced last week it would produce a second-run of the Continental Coach Door Edition for the 2020 model year.

The Continental, once the pinnacle of American luxury in the 1960s, has a dedicated fan base in China, the second largest market for Lincoln after the U.S. For Americans, however, the love affair with sport-utility vehicles only continues to accelerate. To stay competitive and relevant, Lincoln, the luxury brand owned by Ford, the No. 2 automaker in the U.S., tuned up its lineup to include more SUVs.

“Lincoln of the past was fleet cars,” Joy Falotico, president of Lincoln Motor Company, told ABC News. “In 2014 we laid out our strategy and significant investments went into new products. It’s been a four-year journey.”

That journey continues with the Aviator, a premium midsize three-row SUV that made its grand entrance at the L.A. Auto Show in November. Posting numbers that rival many of its German competitors, the Aviator, with a starting price tag of $51,100, ($87,800 for the Black Label Grand Touring edition) packs 400 horsepower and 400 lb.-feet of torque from its 3.0-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine. (The horsepower jumps to 450 and 600 lb.-ft of torque for the Aviator Grand Touring, the hybrid plug-in).

“Lincoln is very smartly focused on SUVs,” Michelle Krebs, executive analyst of Autotrader, told ABC News. “We have definitely seen a shift in the luxury market. Customers prefer SUVs to cars.”

Lincoln’s latest efforts to reclaim its top spot in the luxury market won’t end with the Aviator, she noted.

“Many people don’t consider Lincoln or Cadillac luxury brands,” she explained. “Consumer perception — that’s the struggle with Detroit brands in general. They’re not viewed as prestigious or as good as imported brands. It’s not that Lincoln is making an inferior product — it’s a matter of taste.”

Consumers in the U.S. last year overwhelmingly chose imports as their luxury vehicle of choice: Daimler took the top spot with 355,420 vehicles sold in the U.S. and BMW was a close second with 354,698.

Lincoln’s 2018 U.S. sales totaled 103,587, down 6.8 percent from 2017. Overall vehicle sales in 2018 inched up 0.5 percent to 17.2 million units.

“Lincoln being down in an up year isn’t great,” Krebs said.

Longtime automotive analyst Rebecca Lindland said drivers should give Lincoln a chance.

“I am excited about these SUVs,” she told ABC News. “The Aviator is beautiful. The Navigator is a bright spot [for the brand]. They have great technology and are definitely luxury products.”