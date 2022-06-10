Lincolnshire Elementary paraprofessional arrested on charges of assaulting two students

A Lincolnshire Elementary School teacher's aide was arrested on charges he assaulted two special-needs students in April, according to court records.

Glenn Warren Reynolds, 59, of Smithsburg, was arrested Monday by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, according to documents on file with at Washington County District Court.

The charges are classified as misdemeanors, and Warren was released on his own recognizance, according to online court records.

Reynolds, whose job title was paraprofessional, no longer works for Washington County Public Schools, according to Erin Anderson, the school system's communication officer.

The assaults, which were physical only, happened April 19 and 20, according to the court documents.

On April 26, a sheriff's deputy was assigned to investigate the reports at Lincolnshire Elementary School in Halfway, court documents state.

The mother of the first student was informed by school authorities that her child had been assaulted by a staff member, but was told no more information other than it was not sexual.

The mother found the lack of information to be insufficient and called police asking for an investigation, documents state.

The mother could not be reached for comment.

The incident was also reported to Washington County Department of Social Services.

Washington County Public Schools's human resources department also confirmed that Reynolds was not at school on April 21, the date after the two incidents.

The department of social services' Child Protective Services was also notified of the two incidents.

It was reported that Reynolds handled some issues in the special-needs classroom in a "harsh" manner, court documents state.

The documents state that he picked up the first child by the shirt and slammed him into a chair. The student got back on the floor and was screaming. Reynolds then had the child between his legs on the floor and picked him up again.

The student twisted himself around and "almost hit his head," documents state. The child did not suffer any injuries.

The second alleged incident was assigned to Child Protective Services to investigate.

The sheriff's department was then notified, and told that another paraprofessional saw Reynolds use his index finger to push on a pressure point on the child's collarbone area.

Reynolds told the other paraprofessional that he found a way to make the student do his work by taking his index finger and putting it along the child's collarbone and pushing the area, court documents state.

He said "it works every time," documents state.

The paraprofessional looked at the student and noticed he was "rubbing his shoulder," and had a "pained expression on his face."

Witness interviews were held on May 3, at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The father of the second student declined to comment.

Sherry Greenfield is the Education Reporter, covering Washington County Public Schools and the Washington County Board of Education.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Lincolnshire Elementary School paraprofessional charged with assault