Lincolnshire firefighters and rescue dog join earthquake search

Four Lincolnshire firefighters and a rescue dog have joined search efforts in Morocco following Friday's devastating earthquake.

Latest figures show the number of people killed had risen to 2,681, Morocco's interior ministry said.

As part of the UK International Rescue Team (UKISAR), the Lincolnshire team will take up search and rescue roles.

The 60-strong UKISAR contingent was sent following a request from the Moroccan government.

It is made up of firefighters and staff from 14 fire and rescue services, officials said.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue services said: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster in Morocco and further afield."

They said the team sent from Lincolnshire included, Darren Burchnall, Ben Clarke, Karl Keuneke, Neil Woodmansey and rescue dog Colin.

"Darren is usually based at Spalding fire station, Ben is from Sleaford fire station, Karl is based at Lincoln South fire station.

"Neil Woodmansey is Lincolnshire's specialist dog handler and lives in Sleaford," they added.

National Fire Chiefs Council Chair, Mark Hardingham, said: "A team of specially trained firefighters and medics from the UK has been deployed to assist following a request from the Moroccan government to the British government.

"They will be providing specialist technical support where it is needed most to save lives and support local emergency service teams".

The Moroccan government said it had accepted aid from four countries so far - Britain, Spain, Qatar and the UAE.

