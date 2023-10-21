Lincolnshire flooding: Storm Babet affects 'at least' 168 homes

Storm Babet continues to cause misery across Lincolnshire, after crews worked through the night to help stricken communities.

The Environment Agency said more than a month's rain fell in the county in 24 hours.

Emergency planners said at least 168 homes were flooded. On Saturday, 31 flood warnings remained in place.

Richard Fenwick, head of highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said 13 roads remained closed.

According to the Environment Agency, "multiple" homes in Horncastle have been affected.

Mark Baxter, chief fire officer of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS), told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that "30 to 40 people" in Wainfleet had been evacuated.

A rest centre had been established in the town, he added.

Wainfleet resident Colin Blackburn was earlier advised by police to evacuate.

He said: "We're packing everything away in boxes, loading the van and getting everything taken away."

LFRS said it had taken 500 flood-related calls in the past 24 hours.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire reported the River Bain had burst its banks at Tattershall. Properties and nearby RAF Coningsby were so far unaffected.

Across the UK, three people have died in the storm. The BBC is not aware of any flood-related casualties in Lincolnshire.

Mr Fenwick said the focus on Saturday would turn to what happened as the flood water receded after what he described as "an interesting night".

He added: "As all that water goes away from the roads, and unfortunately, where it has got into properties, it will naturally get into water courses and then there is a risk that this water could cause overtopping. That's the phase we're moving into."

The peak, from the highways team's perspective, came on Friday afternoon and evening, he said.

"Since the rain has died down a bit in the early hours we have caught up with reports that have come in."

Mr Fenwick said his team had so far responded to 264 flood-related incidents on Lincolnshire's roads.

"We have crews all over the county trying to keep up with all the issues that there are.

"We expect there will be flood water across Lincolnshire for the remainder of the day," he said. "People should be careful."

Helen Tooley, divisional commander at LFRS, said crews were checking on residents whose homes had been flooded but added: "It's really difficult because we have had so much rain. We need somewhere to pump water to so unfortunately we are really limited to what we can do."

Ben Thornely, the Environment Agency's area flood risk manager, said "between a month and two months' of rain" fell in 24 hours.

Teams were working with residents to deal with the impact of the "devastating" downpour, he said.

He urged people to ensure they were signed up for flood alerts by entering details on the agency's website.

On Friday, the council said flooding had been recorded across swathes of the county, with Woodhall Spa, Horncastle ands Kirkby on Bain particularly badly affected. The BBC is aware areas around Market Rasen were also badly hit.

BBC Look North weather presenter Keeley Donovan said by midday on Friday 63mm (2.5in) of rain had fallen in Waddington - more than double the average monthly amount.

