New Lincolnshire homes for refugees fleeing war-torn countries

Twelve houses have been bought by a Lincolnshire council to provide homes for families fleeing war zones.

The properties in Langtoft, near Market Deeping, cost £1.8m and will be jointly paid for by the government and South Kesteven District Council.

They will be used as temporary accommodation for Afghan and Ukrainian families who have arrived legally in the UK, the council said.

Afterwards they will be added to the council's social housing stock.

The homes are the first of a total of 21 earmarked for the scheme in the area and are a mix of two and three-bedroom new-build houses and two-bedroom bungalows.

Independent councillor Phil Dilks said the properties were expected to be ready by the end of August.

"This process will help refugees at a time when they need it the most, having escaped the prospect of terrible suffering in their own countries," he said.

"The properties we have identified for purchase provide value for money and, at the same time, enable the council to progress this important project within a challenging timescale."

He added the homes would eventually become "valuable assets to our own property portfolio when the demand for housing is so strong".

The Afghan resettlement prioritises those who assisted the UK with military operations in the country, plus those at greatest risk from the Taliban, the council said.

Schemes to assist Ukraine nationals focus on legal resettlement and support for women and children refugees displaced by the conflict.

