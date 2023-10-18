Lincolnshire hospitals hires doctor for menopausal staff

Menopausal staff at Lincolnshire's hospitals are the first in the country to get their own specialist doctor.

Having symptoms managed by a consultant meant workers could be prescribed medication, which might prevent them giving up work, hospital bosses said.

United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust said that for "ladies that are really struggling, it's life-changing."

According to NHS research, a fifth of all NHS employees in England are women of menopausal age.

The research also showed that one in four staff members experiencing the menopause worried about their "ability to cope with life" due to debilitating symptoms like anxiety, depression, inability to sleep and hot flushes.

Shirley, who did not want to use her full name, is a midwife and has worked at Lincoln County hospital since 1986.

She said she began to experience menopausal symptoms 18 months ago.

"I was never off sick, but my day to day working life was very difficult and then at night I'd have night sweats, so my sleep was very affected and interrupted," she told the BBC.

"I didn't feel very rested when I'd come to work, so it was quite a struggle."

After being referred to the United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust Menopause Network, she was advised about tweaks to make at work and prescribed HRT.

Practical measures have also been implemented at Lincolnshire hospitals, including better air-conditioning and a more breathable uniform that looks identical to a traditional one.

Dr Sarah El Khatim, a gynaecology specialist and the Menopause Network consultant, said: "In the Trust we have around 3,500 colleagues who are within the menopause period, and the majority will need some assistance."

'Keeping people in work'

Furthermore, the research found about one in 85 employees considered leaving the NHS and one in 48 considered reducing their hours because of severe menopausal symptoms.

Leanne Belton, lead nurse at the network, said she believed the service would reduce the number of lost shifts.

She said: "The staff members that are utilising the service often are considering not being able to be at work, but our service is enabling them to develop coping strategies, to speak to our specialist doctor, to have the diagnosis if needed and have that onward treatment.

"We're keeping people in work, we're retaining our staff."

United Lincolnshire Hospitals director of people Claire Low added: "It's about breaking down those stigmas and giving staff the confidence to say 'I'm going through the menopause, I need some help'."

The Menopause Network has already had 177 members of staff referred to it for help and will ramp up its advertising for World Menopause Day on Wednesday, it said.

