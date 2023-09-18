New Lincolnshire national nature reserve a 'landmark moment'

A new national nature reserve on the Lincolnshire coast has been described as a "landmark moment for nature recovery".

Lincolnshire Coronation Coast National Nature Reserve (LCCNNR) is the first site announced in 'King's Series of National Nature Reserves' plan.

LCCNNR brings together the existing Donna Nook and Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe Dunes reserves.

The new site covers 12 sq miles (31 sq km) along 18 miles (30km) of coastline.

LCCNNR contains a rich variety of sand dunes, salt marshes, mudflats and freshwater marshes which are of international importance, Natural England said.

It will support breeding and over-wintering birds, natterjack toads, plants and insects, it added.

During Queen Elizabeth II's reign, 221 national nature reserves were declared.

The King's series is expected to see five major sites named every year for the next five years.

It is hoped the LCCNNR will provide increased opportunities for local people to access and experience their own coastline.

Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, said: "Today's declaration is a landmark moment for nature recovery in England, not just in Lincolnshire but also nationally.

"Not only is it a visible demonstration of ambitious targets being translated into practical action, but also a fine example of how broad partnerships can be harnessed for nature recovery at scale."

The five priority habitats within the reserve will be intertidal mudflats, coastal saltmarsh, coastal sand dunes, coastal and floodplain grazing marsh and saline lagoons.

Councillor Philip Jackson, leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said: "With its sand dunes and salt marsh, our coastline is an internationally important landscape for wildlife - we're lucky to have it on our doorstep.

"This is a first for North East Lincolnshire and the new national nature reserve provides an excellent opportunity for Cleethorpes to attract more visitors throughout the year and connect with nature."

