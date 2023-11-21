Lincolnshire Police inspector to face hearing over behaviour to women

A Lincolnshire police inspector is due to appear at a disciplinary hearing to face allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Insp Adam Syred is accused of touching junior female colleagues and members of the public "in a way which was unwanted and/or inappropriately".

It is also alleged he made "sexual or personal comments to junior female colleagues and members of the public".

The gross misconduct hearing is due to begin on 27 November.

According to the force, he allegedly "on several dates failed to maintain an appropriate professional boundary with junior female colleagues and/or behaved in an inappropriately familiar manner".

It is alleged his actions breached standards of professional behaviour in regards to; authority respect and courtesy, discreditable conduct, equality and diversity and orders and instructions.

If found proven his behaviour would amount to gross misconduct, the force said.

