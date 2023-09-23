Lincolnshire wildlife festival celebrates charity's 75th year

A wildlife charity is hosting a two-day festival to mark its 75th anniversary.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust was founded in 1948 with a mission to conserve the region's nature.

Wilder Lincolnshire Festival at Elizabethan manor house Doddington Hall, near Lincoln, will feature pond-dipping, arts and crafts, woodwork, a tree identification walk, a music workshop and yoga.

It will take place from 11:00 BST to 16:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

Paul Learoyd, the charity's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating our 75th anniversary this year and there is no better way than to inspire people and communities to bring nature back into their lives.

"It has become clear that people need nature as much as nature needs people and this event promises to be the perfect way to bring both together in a fun and informal way."

Other wildlife organisations including the RSPB, Butterfly Conservation, Saxilby Nature Project and the Nettleham Woodland Trust will be running activities at the family-friendly festival.

Doddington Hall is owned by Claire and James Birch, who have embarked on a project to rewild the 1,900-acre estate.

Ms Birch said she hoped the hall and its gardens would "provide a suitable backdrop to inspire others to help nature in their own local areas and homes".

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust manages 99 nature reserves, including Donna Nook seal colony, the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park, and Gibraltar Point coastline near Skegness.

The charity has nearly 26,000 members,

