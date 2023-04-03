Lincolnton man accused of hiding cameras in bathroom, recording minor

A man from Lincolnton allegedly disguised cameras as other electronics, and a family member ended up finding two hidden cameras inside a bathroom.

That’s according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. Deputies arrested and charged 62-year-old Patrick Junior Havens for secret peeping and child sexual exploitation charges.

The sheriff’s office started investigating on March 26 after getting a tip that cameras were being used to secretly record people without them knowing. According to LCSO, a family member reportedly found “two small discreet cameras in a bathroom.”

When deputies went to Havens’ home with a search warrant, they found “cameras that resembled phone chargers, recording devices, computers, phones, and other electronic storage devices.”

Deputies also found “several images and videos” in the house, and some of them recorded victims who were underage.

According to the LCSO, Havens was taken to jail and granted a $45,000 secured bond. As of Monday, he’s not currently in custody.

