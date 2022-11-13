Lincolnton man killed, Augustan charged with alleged murder

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested one young man for allegedly killing another Friday night.

Sgt. Caleb Lee reported via email that deputies responded to Norris Place Apartments on Murphey Road at 10:22 p.m. There they found Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton who had been shot. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Daniel Burke, 25, of Augusta was detained on scene and charged with murder following Collins’ death.

The investigation is ongoing

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia man killed, suspect arrested at Augusta apartment complex