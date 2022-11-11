Lincolnton man reported missing for months found dead in Gaston County

Family members say the human remains found earlier this week in Gaston County belonged to a man who went missing from Lincolnton several months ago.

On Nov. 10, the family confirmed to Channel 9 that Quintin Roark was found dead in the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads.

Earlier

The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months.

Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.

Roark is described as 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Police said he has thick brown hair and may have a full beard.

Anyone with information about Roark’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Hanline at the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

