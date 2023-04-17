Lincolnton teacher accused of sex crimes involving elementary school students

A teacher who has since resigned is accused of taking indecent liberties with at least four different students at a Lincolnton elementary school, investigators said.

In a news release, Lincolnton police said they learned about the first accusation in February, which involved a student at Battleground Elementary School. After investigating, police found three more victims.

The suspect, Brittain Lee Nichols, 29, of Fort Mill, is accused of carrying out sex crimes with some of the victims more than once while at the school.

ALSO READ: Former NC trooper guilty of sex crimes against children

Nichols was charged with 24 counts of felony sex offenses: 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a student and 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Nichols was arrested on Monday. He was given a $150,000 bond and was taken to the Lincoln County jail.

According to Battleground Elementary’s website, Nichols was the school’s music teacher. He also taught the East Lincoln High School and North Lincoln High School marching bands. A spokesperson for the district confirmed he no longer works for Lincoln County Schools.

The spokesperson said Lincoln County Schools initially investigated Nichols and turned everything they learned over to law enforcement in February.

Nichols was placed on administrative leave, the spokesperson said, and then resigned from his position as a music teacher at Battleground Elementary. The district also notified the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction of the allegations.

Lincolnton police asked anyone with information to call Det. Diallo at 704-736-8900.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW :2 charged with murder after man’s death in Lincolnton, sheriff says)