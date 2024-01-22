Lincolnton woman charged after 2 people die from fentanyl overdoses

A woman from Lincolnton is facing felony charges in connection with two fatal overdoses that happened last September, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said in a news release issued on Monday that Brandee Nicole Flowers, 38, was arrested for two counts of death by distribution.

ALSO READ: 6 people hit by driver at Lincolnton Walmart, police say

The sheriff’s office says that on Sept. 18, 2023, deputies found two people dead in a home on Horseshoe Lake Road. Investigators learned they died from fentanyl toxicity.

The victims were identified by the sheriff’s office as George Adamo, 63, and Jessica Lynn Propst, 42.

The sheriff’s office says Flowers sold fentanyl to Adamo and Propst before they died. It’s not clear if Adamo and Propst knew they were consuming fentanyl.

Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said Flowers was arrested Monday and taken to jail. She was being held on a $250,000 bond as of Monday.

(WATCH: Law broadens charge of death by distribution to sharing the drug)