Lincolnwood police investigate shooting at Touhy and Cicero
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A shooting investigation in north suburban Lincolnwood has closed a ramp on the Edens Expressway Tuesday morning, police said.
A shooting investigation in north suburban Lincolnwood has closed a ramp on the Edens Expressway Tuesday morning, police said.
A shooting was reported before 9 pm on Monday on 18th Avenue and Sierra Street. Kingsburg police asked the Fresno County Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation.
Video captured the moment two cars slammed into a restaurant following a shooting on the Southwest Side.
This marks the 47th homicide in Fresno this year, on pace to surpass last year's 74, which was the highest in several years.
Fans think she could be pregnant.
The sports car market can seem like an exclusive club, one reserved for those with enough extra cash and garage space to make such a highly impractical passion purchase. The Daft Punk-ian "harder better faster stronger" mantra of the sports car industry is great for those with deep enough pockets to participate or for those who enjoy cheering from the sidelines, but anyone looking to get in on the action on the ground floor these days would be hard-pressed to find a sub-$30,000 performance-specific ride that isn't the Mazda Miata. It's why the Introduction of the first-generation Toyota GT 86 (née Scion FR-S) was an important one and why its next iteration, the GR 86, is an exciting prospect: Performance for the people; a sports car for everyone.
The Jacksonville Jaguars released Tim Tebow after one preseason game. Here's more on the former quarterback's failed comeback attempt as an NFL tight end.
Fresh off their preseason win, the Bears' rookie class attended the White Sox game on Sunday, where Justin Fields threw out the first pitch.
A woman who forced her maid to strip and shower in front of her was on Tuesday (17 August) jailed for 15 months and two weeks. Rosdiana Abdul Rahim, 33, was also ordered to pay the victim $2,500 in compensation.
Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California
Gholam Ruhani spent eight years in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp before he was released by the Bush administration in 2007.
The convicted child rapist emerged from the tree line without warning, walked quickly past the elders who feared him and entered the Navajo home, where his 15-year-old daughter was feeding her pet rabbits. Ozzy Watchman Sr. was kidnapping his daughter for the second time in six months. Family members pleaded with tribal authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but it never came.
The 70-year-old woman's husband had gone to pay her visit at the center when he suddenly pulled out a gun and committed the crime.
Real estate heir Robert Durst testified to chopping up the body of a Texas neighbor he killed in self-defense and to abandoning the body of his best friend after discovering her dead in her Beverly Hills home during his Los Angeles murder trial on Monday. Testifying in his own defense on the charge of murdering his friend Susan Berman, Durst admitted leaving both crime scenes, each time making an initial attempt to call the 911 emergency number before deciding against it. But the ailing 78-year-old again denied the crime for which he is on trial - killing Susan Berman in December 2000.
Two other former employees in the Public Works department at Fort Bragg were also charged.
A Georgia grand jury has officially indicted rapper Silento for the January shooting death of his cousin. theGRIO previously reported, […] The post ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silento indicted for murder appeared first on TheGrio.
US officials said the crew couldn't operate the landing gear and later found the body, following scenes of desperation and chaos at Kabul's airport.
Stephen Barbee’s execution was delayed in October 2019 after an appeal.
"I was really sick from going unconscious. I was so embarrassed that I couldn't live up to what his standard of sex was," Bauer's accuser said.
A woman nearly shoved a man onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack.
Defense attorneys said she did it to help care for her dying father and grandmother.