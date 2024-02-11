Linda Larson: Access to period products is necessary

A girl in rural Nepal isn’t allowed to leave her hut until she’s done with her period, even though the government has made that outdated practice illegal. Before we judge too harshly, people in the United States may stay home because of the lack of menstrual products. That’s why it’s good that Minnesota schools are required to stock period products beginning last month.

In a CBS news article, “Minnesota schools now required to provide free menstrual products to students Minnesota,” Beret Leone explains high school students were among the people advocating for this change. This new requirement, which took several years to bring about, is funded at about two dollars per student.

This is a low price to keep students in school.

Period poverty is real. In a 2020 University of Michigan blog post, two graduate students in epidemiology, Ashley Rapp and Sidonie Kilpatrick, define period poverty as “the prevalent phenomena of being unable to afford products such as pads, tampons, or liners to manage menstrual bleeding.” At the time they wrote the article, 1 in 5 girls were “missing school due to lack of menstrual products.” They also explain that some states charge tax on these products, leading to an even higher cost for families.

Currently 21 states still have this tax. Thankfully, Minnesota is not one of them.

Rapp and Kilpatrick explain that re-using products or using alternative products, such as rags or even cardboard, can lead to infections. They also point out that there is a stigma surrounding menstruation, which can lead to shame including and perhaps especially for trans people. For people who menstruate, “the emotional toll accompanying lack of access is related to poor mental health outcomes.”

While the work for change continues in the United States, we need to advocate for people living in other countries, too.

In the March 2023 issue of the journal Frontiers in Global Women's Health, in the article “Period poverty and mental health of menstruators during COVID-19 pandemic: Lessons and implications for the future,” Aishwarya Rohatgi and Sambit Dash write that women and girls need products as well as access to clean water and facilities. People who either don’t have access to period products or the money to buy them resort to “rags, dry leaves, ashes, linings, cotton, and mud.” The infections can be “life-threatening.”

Who wants to die from getting a period?

Seeing menstruation as unclean has consequences, such as for the girl in the hut in Nepal who can’t go to school or for some schoolgirls in Egypt who don’t bathe because contact with water isn’t allowed during menstruation, according to the journal.

I suppose we could congratulate ourselves on not believing those stigmas and for not using mud. Yet here at home people use the coarse toilet paper in public restrooms to prevent their pants from being stained. People wear pants with big pockets so they can smuggle products into the bathroom to avoid shame. (A future column topic could be the need for decent pockets in women’s clothing.) And cardboard can’t be comfortable.

Yes, Minnesota definitely did the right thing for students. It’s a very good beginning.

— This is the opinion of Linda Larson, a St. Joseph resident. She is the author of "Grow It. Eat It," which won a national award, and "A Year In My Garden." Her column is published the second Sunday of the month.

