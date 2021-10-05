Linda man arrested for attempted murder in connection to stabbing incident

Oct. 4—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a Linda man for attempted murder and other charges related to a stabbing incident on Friday, according to a YCSO news release.

At around 1:30 p.m., Daniel Solis, 30, allegedly approached the front door of a residence in the 1800 block of Kenwood Way, East Linda, and when the victim opened the door, Solis forced entry at knife point and allegedly stabbed the 59-year-old man before fleeing. Solis fled on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and a mask. The victim was transported to the hospital and as of Monday afternoon remained in stable condition.

The incident was captured on door camera footage. Investigators received tips that led to identifying Solis as the suspect. After further investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda. YCSO arrested Solis on Sunday morning on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and burglary, according to the release.

The incident remains under active investigation at this time. As of Monday afternoon, Solis remained in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.